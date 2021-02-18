Eudaimonia Partners, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamenta

Investment company Eudaimonia Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eudaimonia Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Eudaimonia Partners, LLC owns 844 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FREL, VMBS, IVOL, VPL, GBTC, SCHV, LIT, XRX, SPLG, VTIP, XMLV, U, UTZ, PRVL, GH, IR, GRWG, AAGIY, AZRE, ENR, NVTA, AKTS, PAYC, LDP, SAND, AMSF, MOS, AMCX, NET, PTON, BNTX, FOUR, PSTH, EUFN, HYEM, HYG, HYS, IJT, ILF, IYT, SCHP, SPMD, SPSM, XLY, KEX, STON, SA, CBRL, OMCL, TGTX, CINF, CREE, KLIC, BF.B, ITRI, ITIC, PWFL, HIG, PACW, DOV, DISH, BGS, LYB, SIX, LEA, BFEHF, KYCCF, KDP, DOX, WDC, AINV, AIZ, ATEC, HPF, BHP, AUY, WYNN, TPR, ROM, NXPI, ALK, FITB, FXY, FEM, LH, ASO, IAC, TRX, BYM, LUNA, LNSTY, SSEZY, WDAY,
- Added Positions: VWO, IVW, GDX, VOO, IAU, VGK, EFG, NEE, AAPL, IYW, XOM, AMZN, MSFT, CVS, MTUM, SPY, FB, ANGL, XLE, ADBE, QQQ, VXF, JPM, UNH, V, HYLB, JNK, XSD, BLK, C, IBM, LOW, TGT, EWY, IVV, VBR, VPU, AXP, HUM, WMT, TSLA, TWTR, BABA, SHOP, SQ, ERUS, IJH, IWP, QCLN, SLV, CX, COST, DD, GOOGL, PPL, PSX, NIO, ZM, ARKK, BSV, DIA, ITA, JETS, PTLC, RSP, VTV, ABT, AMD, ALB, MO, ADM, AZN, BAC, BAX, BRK.B, CAT, CI, CTAS, EA, EMR, EXPD, FDX, FCX, GIS, GPC, GS, EHC, HON, TT, KSU, K, LEG, MTZ, MCD, MDT, MU, NVDA, NUE, PPG, PII, LIN, PRU, SHW, LUV, SWK, SBUX, TJX, UNP, VFC, GWW, HQH, BIF, GDV, BXMX, DIAX, MA, GDL, AWK, IDE, VRSK, DG, PNR, ZTS, TDOC, PYPL, ROKU, DOCU, MRNA, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, DWLD, GLD, IBB, ICF, IUSB, IYH, SJNK, VGT, VHT, VXX, VYM, XLB, CB, ASML, ATVI, AAP, AFL, APD, AEE, ADI, BSX, CLSN, FIS, SCHW, CME, DHR, FE, IFF, INTU, SJM, J, LEN, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCO, VTRS, RDS.A, CRM, SRE, SRCL, TXN, TSN, UL, VNNHF, DNP, RVT, HQL, LGI, BME, BOE, HBI, BR, TMUS, GRX, TEL, VMW, AG, WKHS, FSD, GM, BCX, HCA, OPSSF, APTV, NOW, JPI, IQV, CDW, ETSY, CRWD, BOND, EWH, FDL, FFTY, IDU, IGV, IJJ, IJR, IXC, NOBL, QYLD, SHYG, SSO, SUB, TDIV, VCIT, VTI, VUG, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, SCHE, JPST, SCHB, BIL, USMV, VGSH, USO, IEF, SHY, GILD, BIV, AGG, VNQI, BCRX, BA, CSX, UPS, CVX, TMO, TLT, MCK, SPLV, VIG, COP, DUK, QCOM, TOT, GOOG, THQ, DGRO, ESGU, GOVT, LQD, SCHG, BBY, KMX, CAH, CL, ECL, HRL, ITW, KR, LMT, MRK, NWL, ROP, STE, OLED, VOD, XLNX, EBAY, CMG, UTF, QQQX, EDD, MELI, BTT, ABBV, BST, IGSB, ESGE, FVD, IEFA, IEI, IHI, ITOT, MDY, NEAR, SPEM, SRVR, XMMO, ACN, AKAM, ALXN, APH, AMAT, ATO, ADSK, AVY, BCE, BK, GOLD, BTI, CHRW, CM, CNI, CASY, CHL, CTXS, COKE, CAG, ED, DVA, DE, DXCM, DLTR, EMN, LLY, EL, FNB, FFIV, F, GD, HAL, THG, LHX, HAS, HPQ, HBAN, MTCH, ICE, IP, KLAC, LNC, MFC, MMC, NGG, NSRGY, NFLX, NYCB, NEM, NOC, NVO, OGE, OXY, PNC, PETS, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PEG, RMD, SEIC, SYK, SNPS, SNV, TROW, TSM, THC, TD, TRP, RTX, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, EVRG, HEI.A, PEO, BTO, EVT, NRO, NFJ, FSLR, DAL, BX, FTNT, PBA, GMAB, IPHI, PANW, RH, VEEV, CC, HPE, TTD, VVV, CWB, DVY, EEM, EEMV, EFA, EWW, FLRN, FXL, FXU, IEMG, IWR, IYR, LMBS, MOAT, MUB, RYT, SCHR, SDY, SGOL, VBK, VEU, VNQ, VXUS, XLF, XLP, XLV,
- Sold Out: FNDE, MMM, IMMU, MINT, FANG, UBER, BSCK, TOL, OPRX, TPZ, LVGO, VRM, TSCO, TW, PVG, IFV, IJK, IUSG, IXN, STIP, VLUE, VONE, CVNA, DNKN, VOWA, SRNE, ULTA, GOF, TIF, TXT, SLB, SAP, PLUG, DTE, STZ, ATRS, 3V8,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 207,578 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,254 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,796 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,445 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,948 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 137,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 34,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 56,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.59, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $83.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.85 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 204.34%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 64,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 327.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 532.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 194.54%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 80,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1182.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.
