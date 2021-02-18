NovaPoint Capital, LLC Buys MiMedx Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, VF Corp, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company NovaPoint Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MiMedx Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells ProShares Short S&P500, VF Corp, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NovaPoint Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, NovaPoint Capital, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,725 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,491 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,608 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,921 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 131,373 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.32 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 599,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 88,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 11,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $167.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.39. The stock is now traded at around $340.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $127.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $137.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $338.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $189.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $262.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.