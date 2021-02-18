Fiduciary Trust Co Buys CMC Materials Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Boston, MA, based Investment company Fiduciary Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys CMC Materials Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, MyoKardia Inc, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Fiduciary Trust Co owns 562 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCMP, HYG, GBCI, TSCO, LNT, SWX, VTRS, XLI, SPYG, TRC, NJR, VBK, LYV, VDC, PFF, VRTX, XLB, ICLN, SCZ, VMC, DHI, CRWD, WDC, COF, WYNN, BAM, AZN, TTEK, DEM, ALB, Z, REG, RP, NYT, MSCI, MU, MDU, KMI, DVY, PSCH, ENB, CGNX, CP, BURL, BKI,

CCMP, HYG, GBCI, TSCO, LNT, SWX, VTRS, XLI, SPYG, TRC, NJR, VBK, LYV, VDC, PFF, VRTX, XLB, ICLN, SCZ, VMC, DHI, CRWD, WDC, COF, WYNN, BAM, AZN, TTEK, DEM, ALB, Z, REG, RP, NYT, MSCI, MU, MDU, KMI, DVY, PSCH, ENB, CGNX, CP, BURL, BKI, Added Positions: RSP, IGSB, MSFT, HON, DSI, PYPL, ICF, VOX, NEE, PPG, KO, LMT, MCD, PEP, SCHD, VZ, WY, ABT, IAU, HRL, JNJ, KMB, PSA, SPY, UL, CVX, COST, DIS, GSLC, ESGU, PFE, USB, VTV, VCR, VHT, VGT, V, ABBV, ATVI, ADBE, GOOG, T, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, AVGO, FB, GIS, IWP, LOW, LYB, MA, NKE, NVDA, RTX, REGN, SNA, SO, VWO, VDE, VFH, VIS, VAW, VPU, XEL, AEP, AXP, BWA, CL, COR, CCI, DHR, ETN, ECL, FFIV, GS, ISRG, PBW, ESGE, IEF, ESGD, MUB, IWO, IVW, IJK, LRCX, LVS, LBRDK, MCHP, NOC, ORLY, MINT, ROP, CRM, SCHW, XLF, NOW, SQ, SYY, UNH, VO, VGIT, VEEV, VIAC, AKAM, BABA, APTV, ASML, ADSK, BBY, BX, BLUE, BKNG, BR, CSL, CBOE, CE, CMG, CI, CLX, CME, STZ, GLW, CMI, DXCM, DLR, DOCU, DLB, D, DOW, EW, EA, FIS, FTV, ICE, SHY, AGG, SUSB, SUSC, ACWI, IBB, IWB, IJJ, JCI, LIN, LULU, MMP, MLM, MRVL, MELI, MS, NEP, PKG, PAYC, PGR, QRVO, QCOM, XLY, XLP, SWKS, BIL, XBI, SLY, SPLK, SWK, TEL, TSLA, TXN, TTD, TTC, TOT, VUG, VTEB, VGLT, WM, WSO, XYL, ZBH,

RSP, IGSB, MSFT, HON, DSI, PYPL, ICF, VOX, NEE, PPG, KO, LMT, MCD, PEP, SCHD, VZ, WY, ABT, IAU, HRL, JNJ, KMB, PSA, SPY, UL, CVX, COST, DIS, GSLC, ESGU, PFE, USB, VTV, VCR, VHT, VGT, V, ABBV, ATVI, ADBE, GOOG, T, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, AVGO, FB, GIS, IWP, LOW, LYB, MA, NKE, NVDA, RTX, REGN, SNA, SO, VWO, VDE, VFH, VIS, VAW, VPU, XEL, AEP, AXP, BWA, CL, COR, CCI, DHR, ETN, ECL, FFIV, GS, ISRG, PBW, ESGE, IEF, ESGD, MUB, IWO, IVW, IJK, LRCX, LVS, LBRDK, MCHP, NOC, ORLY, MINT, ROP, CRM, SCHW, XLF, NOW, SQ, SYY, UNH, VO, VGIT, VEEV, VIAC, AKAM, BABA, APTV, ASML, ADSK, BBY, BX, BLUE, BKNG, BR, CSL, CBOE, CE, CMG, CI, CLX, CME, STZ, GLW, CMI, DXCM, DLR, DOCU, DLB, D, DOW, EW, EA, FIS, FTV, ICE, SHY, AGG, SUSB, SUSC, ACWI, IBB, IWB, IJJ, JCI, LIN, LULU, MMP, MLM, MRVL, MELI, MS, NEP, PKG, PAYC, PGR, QRVO, QCOM, XLY, XLP, SWKS, BIL, XBI, SLY, SPLK, SWK, TEL, TSLA, TXN, TTD, TTC, TOT, VUG, VTEB, VGLT, WM, WSO, XYL, ZBH, Reduced Positions: MRNA, EV, INTC, CBT, EFV, AAPL, MTD, CSCO, HD, MO, CHD, IBM, USMV, VTIP, XOM, PM, TMO, APD, APH, BDX, C, GILD, EZU, ACWX, NVS, NVO, ORCL, VNQ, VTI, VCSH, VGSH, WERN, ADP, BAC, BA, CARR, CAT, CMCSA, DEO, EOG, FITB, GD, GE, HXL, ITW, AAXJ, EEM, IGV, IWV, TIP, JPM, KEY, MDLZ, NSC, OTIS, PH, PRU, SPGI, SCHF, GLD, STT, UNP, VOO, VEU, VGK, VPL, WMT, WFC, AFL, ALC, ALL, AWK, ADI, BUD, ANTM, AMAT, ANET, AVY, BK, BAX, BIIB, BPMC, BSX, BP, CATC, CNI, CDK, CHTR, CB, CTXS, CAG, COP, CSX, DE, DELL, XRAY, DISCK, DTE, EBAY, EMR, ETR, EPD, EQIX, EQR, WTRG, FDS, FAST, FDX, FRC, FSLR, FISV, F, IT, GSK, GWW, HASI, PEAK, HPE, HOLX, HII, ILMN, INDB, INTU, CGW, VRP, IEMG, IEI, IEFA, EFAV, IWR, IWM, EL, LMAT, LLY, LNC, MTB, MPC, MAR, MMC, MAS, MCK, MET, MNST, NTRS, NXPI, OMC, PCAR, PAYX, PSX, STPZ, PLUG, PNC, PPL, TROW, PLD, PEG, ROK, RY, RDS.A, SNY, SLB, SCHB, XLE, SRE, SHW, SPG, MDY, SPTS, SBUX, SRCL, SNPS, TGT, TEF, TER, BLD, TDG, TRV, VFC, BNDX, VBR, VT, VCLT, VYM, VAR, DLS,

MRNA, EV, INTC, CBT, EFV, AAPL, MTD, CSCO, HD, MO, CHD, IBM, USMV, VTIP, XOM, PM, TMO, APD, APH, BDX, C, GILD, EZU, ACWX, NVS, NVO, ORCL, VNQ, VTI, VCSH, VGSH, WERN, ADP, BAC, BA, CARR, CAT, CMCSA, DEO, EOG, FITB, GD, GE, HXL, ITW, AAXJ, EEM, IGV, IWV, TIP, JPM, KEY, MDLZ, NSC, OTIS, PH, PRU, SPGI, SCHF, GLD, STT, UNP, VOO, VEU, VGK, VPL, WMT, WFC, AFL, ALC, ALL, AWK, ADI, BUD, ANTM, AMAT, ANET, AVY, BK, BAX, BIIB, BPMC, BSX, BP, CATC, CNI, CDK, CHTR, CB, CTXS, CAG, COP, CSX, DE, DELL, XRAY, DISCK, DTE, EBAY, EMR, ETR, EPD, EQIX, EQR, WTRG, FDS, FAST, FDX, FRC, FSLR, FISV, F, IT, GSK, GWW, HASI, PEAK, HPE, HOLX, HII, ILMN, INDB, INTU, CGW, VRP, IEMG, IEI, IEFA, EFAV, IWR, IWM, EL, LMAT, LLY, LNC, MTB, MPC, MAR, MMC, MAS, MCK, MET, MNST, NTRS, NXPI, OMC, PCAR, PAYX, PSX, STPZ, PLUG, PNC, PPL, TROW, PLD, PEG, ROK, RY, RDS.A, SNY, SLB, SCHB, XLE, SRE, SHW, SPG, MDY, SPTS, SBUX, SRCL, SNPS, TGT, TEF, TER, BLD, TDG, TRV, VFC, BNDX, VBR, VT, VCLT, VYM, VAR, DLS, Sold Out: MYOK, UN, RWX, CNP, KRE, GLIBA, HCA, PODD, NEM, SJM, IFF, FLIR, CINF, LNG, TEVA, OXY, EIDX, VNT,

For the details of FIDUCIARY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,543,960 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,317,780 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 877,091 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 2,583,912 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,711,980 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81. The stock is now traded at around $162.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 92,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $171.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.23 and $74.74, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1401.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 70,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 58.47%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $290.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 98.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 112,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 89.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 130,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 77.94%. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.56.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.21.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $31.8.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.86.