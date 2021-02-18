>
Augustine Asset Management Inc Buys Unilever PLC, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells Suncor Energy Inc, Unilever NV, Exxon Mobil Corp

February 18, 2021 | About: IVW -0.45% FNV -1.04% BDORY -0.48% BRFS -3.92% UL +1.02% XLE -2.26% HON +0.8% LLY -2.59% PBR.A -1.56% SU -1.47% UN +0% SHG -2.42%

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Augustine Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Eli Lilly and Co, Honeywell International Inc, sells Suncor Energy Inc, Unilever NV, Exxon Mobil Corp, Shinhan Financial Group Co, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Augustine Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Augustine Asset Management Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/augustine+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,035 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,062 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 138,722 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  4. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 60,927 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  5. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 40,939 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $201.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $113.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil (BDORY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil by 48.49%. The purchase prices were between $5.13 and $7.72, with an estimated average price of $6.35. The stock is now traded at around $6.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BRF SA (BRFS)

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BRF SA by 82.32%. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $3.74. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 42,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.74.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $28.63.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9.

Sold Out: YPF SA (YPF)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $5.54, with an estimated average price of $4.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

