Hc Financial Advisors Inc Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund,

Investment company Hc Financial Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, , Wells Fargo, Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hc Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hc Financial Advisors Inc owns 355 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BNL, SCHD, IVV, MCK, LMT, LBRDK, ALXN, CTSH, UL, MINT, VMBS, HYG, IGIB, UBER, WSO, CNC, CCMP, AMAT, MWG, VLDR, VTRS, IAU, ECL, SHV, Added Positions: PNC, QQQ, SCHB, RTX, TOTL, NVS, JNJ, QDF, AGG, CMCSA, BDX, BMY, BRK.B, V, ICF, NEE, MRK, PGR, KSU, ORCL, VTI, DGX, IJH, T, BKNG, MDLZ, VEA, CVS, AMGN, VO, AAP, PWB, IWP, IJT, IJK, EMB, OTIS, CVX, BIDU, IWM, SCHF, CCEP, VWO,

MSFT, VYM, DON, AAPL, ITE, VZ, DES, HON, DIS, PG, PEP, FDX, WFC, SBUX, DUK, GOOG, MMM, NKE, ADBE, EZM, EL, EFG, USB, SYK, CL, IWB, JPM, HBAN, EFV, BABA, PM, PRFZ, PRF, FSKR, PLD, TDTT, VUG, XOM, COST, ABT, TXN, RCS, STT, SO, HPE, MNA, EPD, DEO, CSCO, BMRC, XLV, MDY, HEXO, RMR, ET, TROW, SLB, ROL, IBM, Sold Out: TSI, XEL, KR, PEAK, EQC, MSGS, XLU, IWF, WRK, MFC, SR, LNC, AYI, NFG, PRU, KHC, BSCK, RDS.B, VCV, BGS, WFCPL.PFD, LYB, KMI, RE, AEO, BNS, CAJ, FUN, INGR, DMLP, DRE, ENB, IRM, HR, CXW, VCIT, ARCC, BG, SVC, SMLP, MDP, FVE, NOV, IGD, OMC, GE, KIM, M, WAB, DHC, SBR,

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 258,035 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,367 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Visa Inc (V) - 27,276 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 29,691 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,078 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3000.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 65500.00%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8525.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $5.49 and $5.76, with an estimated average price of $5.68.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.67.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.54 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $29.11.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $141.64 and $186.16, with an estimated average price of $164.81.