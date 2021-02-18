Planning Directions Inc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

Investment company Planning Directions Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Tesla Inc, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planning Directions Inc. As of 2020Q4, Planning Directions Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, XMLV, JKI, SYY,

TSLA, XMLV, JKI, SYY, Added Positions: BSV, VIG, SCHD, IYJ, IYC, MGV, VGSH, ITA, VBR, AAPL, MCD, PEP, ACWV, LOW, PFE,

BSV, VIG, SCHD, IYJ, IYC, MGV, VGSH, ITA, VBR, AAPL, MCD, PEP, ACWV, LOW, PFE, Reduced Positions: EFAV, VUG, VCSH, IUSG, VHT, SCHA, AMZN, CFA, XLP, XAR, VOO, IYH, BA, VB, MGK, IJR, XOM, CMCSA, VBK, IVV, IJH, VWO,

EFAV, VUG, VCSH, IUSG, VHT, SCHA, AMZN, CFA, XLP, XAR, VOO, IYH, BA, VB, MGK, IJR, XOM, CMCSA, VBK, IVV, IJH, VWO, Sold Out: T,

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 407,343 shares, 27.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 51,822 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 110,727 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 82,403 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 88,697 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $787.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $48.12, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.21 and $158.19, with an estimated average price of $147.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.501200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 94.72%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 297.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.27%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $96.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Directions Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.