>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Planning Directions Inc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

February 18, 2021 | About: IYJ -0.59% IYC -0.43% VGSH +0.03% ITA -1.33% TSLA -1.35% XMLV -0.34% JKI -0.5% SYY +0.05% T -1.15%

Investment company Planning Directions Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Tesla Inc, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planning Directions Inc. As of 2020Q4, Planning Directions Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planning+directions+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 407,343 shares, 27.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 51,822 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
  3. CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 110,727 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 82,403 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 88,697 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $787.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $48.12, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.21 and $158.19, with an estimated average price of $147.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.501200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 94.72%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 297.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.27%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $96.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Planning Directions Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC. Also check out:

1. PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)