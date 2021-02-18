>
Articles 

Congress Asset Management Co Buys Masco Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc

February 18, 2021 | About: GPN +0.45% ENTG -0.99% HII +0.01% IWP -0.46% UPS +0.7% IWF -0.34% MAS -0.5% FND -3.76% OMCL -1.2% VICR -2.98% CNMD -0.62% EL -0.56%

Investment company Congress Asset Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Entegris Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells Lennox International Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, MSA Safety Inc, Trex Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Asset Management Co . As of 2020Q4, Congress Asset Management Co owns 347 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/congress+asset+management+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO
  1. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 592,148 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  2. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 1,513,304 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,558,314 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.94%
  4. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 3,594,491 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,125 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,110,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52. The stock is now traded at around $97.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,226,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $120.02, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vicor Corp (VICR)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.77 and $95.3, with an estimated average price of $84.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Conmed Corp (CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.7 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.76 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 270,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 699.40%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $193.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 418,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 92.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,419,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $178.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 537,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 206.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 99,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1857.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 117.38%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $251.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.28.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $167.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO . Also check out:

1. CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying

Comments

