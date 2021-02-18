Congress Asset Management Co Buys Masco Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc

Investment company Congress Asset Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Entegris Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells Lennox International Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, MSA Safety Inc, Trex Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Asset Management Co . As of 2020Q4, Congress Asset Management Co owns 347 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 592,148 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 1,513,304 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,558,314 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.94% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 3,594,491 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,125 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,110,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52. The stock is now traded at around $97.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,226,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $120.02, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.77 and $95.3, with an estimated average price of $84.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.7 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co initiated holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.76 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 270,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 699.40%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $193.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 418,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 92.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,419,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $178.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 537,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 206.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 99,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1857.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 117.38%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $251.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.28.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Congress Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $167.9.