Moseley Investment Management Inc Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Cable One Inc, Sells Ecolab Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Investment company Moseley Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Cable One Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Ecolab Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moseley Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Moseley Investment Management Inc owns 149 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CABO, LBRDK, BAM, KMX, SCHW, TYL, UBER, BKNG, ST, ALSN, LUV, NET, BYM, CRSP, SPY, UNH, RJF, ATVI, VYMI, IPO, XOM, BAC, KMB, BEPC, BMY,

CABO, LBRDK, BAM, KMX, SCHW, TYL, UBER, BKNG, ST, ALSN, LUV, NET, BYM, CRSP, SPY, UNH, RJF, ATVI, VYMI, IPO, XOM, BAC, KMB, BEPC, BMY, Added Positions: AAPL, BSV, NEAR, VWO, BIV, SHM, SQ, JPM, SHOP, BRK.B, AMGN, TIP, TSLA, AMZN, TDOC, VWOB, SE, HD, VT, MKC, ADBE, VEEV, VO, HON, LMT, DIS, VLO, JNJ, NVDA, WMT, FB, VTEB, DOCU, AMD, VIGI, CRM, PZA, AXON, TWLO, ISRG, EQIX, ABBV, BA, SIVB, MELI, CVX, PEP, UL, MRK, NFLX, ALB, V, SPTM, SPAB, GLD, PFE, ILMN, CRWD, GOOGL, Z, EPD, QCOM, QQQ, CMCSA, MDT, NSA, VNQ, GOOG, VGT, AWK, SPLK, AMT, PG, ZM, SPYG, SO, TXN,

AAPL, BSV, NEAR, VWO, BIV, SHM, SQ, JPM, SHOP, BRK.B, AMGN, TIP, TSLA, AMZN, TDOC, VWOB, SE, HD, VT, MKC, ADBE, VEEV, VO, HON, LMT, DIS, VLO, JNJ, NVDA, WMT, FB, VTEB, DOCU, AMD, VIGI, CRM, PZA, AXON, TWLO, ISRG, EQIX, ABBV, BA, SIVB, MELI, CVX, PEP, UL, MRK, NFLX, ALB, V, SPTM, SPAB, GLD, PFE, ILMN, CRWD, GOOGL, Z, EPD, QCOM, QQQ, CMCSA, MDT, NSA, VNQ, GOOG, VGT, AWK, SPLK, AMT, PG, ZM, SPYG, SO, TXN, Reduced Positions: BAND, BLV, TMO, VIG, SBUX, COST, PYPL, T, NEP, SYK, MSFT, ZTS, MA, PFF, CLX, VTI, HYMB, SYY, VPU, ETN, DUK, VUG, BX, WTRG, CWB, AGZ, AVGO, SCHX, NOC, NKE, WELL,

BAND, BLV, TMO, VIG, SBUX, COST, PYPL, T, NEP, SYK, MSFT, ZTS, MA, PFF, CLX, VTI, HYMB, SYY, VPU, ETN, DUK, VUG, BX, WTRG, CWB, AGZ, AVGO, SCHX, NOC, NKE, WELL, Sold Out: ECL, SPLV, LVGO, BLK, BABA, ITA, CCI, IBM, BBY, NLY,

For the details of MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moseley+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 108,355 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,019 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,266 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,447 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 16,970 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1721.57 and $2293.76, with an estimated average price of $1980.34. The stock is now traded at around $2065.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 10,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 28,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44. The stock is now traded at around $470.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 80,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 147.06%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 35,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 41,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91.