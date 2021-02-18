>
Articles 

Westwood Management Corp Buys Aptiv PLC, DocuSign Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, Sells DexCom Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Ontrak Inc

February 18, 2021 | About: AVLR +1.85% NTRA -0.69% ATR -1.55% SBUX +0.51% RMD +0.08% JNJ +0.05% APTV -4.61% DOCU +2.36% TTEC -1.65% OTRK -3.03% SE -0.27%

Investment company Westwood Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Aptiv PLC, DocuSign Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, Avalara Inc, Ontrak Inc, sells DexCom Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Ontrak Inc, SAP SE, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Management Corp . As of 2020Q4, Westwood Management Corp owns 79 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 183,257 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 34,523 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 278,286 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 430,700 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 347,899 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $149.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 98,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $260.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 56,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $65.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 149,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $78.09, with an estimated average price of $60.61. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 123,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $267.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $199.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 103.28%. The purchase prices were between $130.78 and $183.79, with an estimated average price of $160.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 117,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Natera Inc by 171.17%. The purchase prices were between $66.66 and $111.74, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $114.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 104,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in AptarGroup Inc by 52.28%. The purchase prices were between $112.34 and $136.89, with an estimated average price of $124.28. The stock is now traded at around $140.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 153.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86. The stock is now traded at around $199.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.

Sold Out: Ontrak Inc (HY1N)

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $39.2 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82.



