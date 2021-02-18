Community Trust & Investment Co Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Levi Strauss, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Bank of America Corp, Boeing Co

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Community Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Levi Strauss, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Zynga Inc, sells Caterpillar Inc, Bank of America Corp, Boeing Co, McDonald's Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Trust & Investment Co. As of 2020Q4, Community Trust & Investment Co owns 81 stocks with a total value of $984 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) - 1,810,239 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,409 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 219,233 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,898 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Visa Inc (V) - 180,300 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $290.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 52,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 360,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $300.62 and $350.15, with an estimated average price of $328.65. The stock is now traded at around $374.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 64,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 449,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77. The stock is now traded at around $251.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 87.89%. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 212,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 86.26%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $283.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.27 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.39.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.