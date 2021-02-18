Howland Capital Management Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, S&P Global Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Sells WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, Gilead Sciences Inc, Portland General Electric Co

Boston, MA, based Investment company Howland Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, S&P Global Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund, Gilead Sciences Inc, Portland General Electric Co, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howland Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Howland Capital Management Llc owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,038,137 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 399,606 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 117,593 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Visa Inc (V) - 244,698 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 266,617 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.55%

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $113.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $193.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $34.04 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $39.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 266,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $89.69, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $100.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 108.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Valhi Inc. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $15.06.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Howland Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.