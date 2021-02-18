Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Oracle Corp, Valero Energy Corp

Investment company Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Pfizer Inc, sells Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Oracle Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Tivity Health Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc owns 226 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMB, EFA, IUSB, VIXY, FPE, XLP, STOR, MMIN, XLU, H, UMC, FILL, SO, NCLH, VTWO, IJS, IJK, ARKW, CVS, KHC, MSCI, EXAS, SCHX, SWK, GLW, PSLV, TLRY,

FMB, EFA, IUSB, VIXY, FPE, XLP, STOR, MMIN, XLU, H, UMC, FILL, SO, NCLH, VTWO, IJS, IJK, ARKW, CVS, KHC, MSCI, EXAS, SCHX, SWK, GLW, PSLV, TLRY, Added Positions: VNLA, AAPL, PFE, HD, CRM, MSFT, BDX, DGRO, WMT, AMZN, ITOT, LGLV, VUG, BA, ILMN, SCHD, FB, MELI, AYX, IXUS, GOOGL, MA, MGC, FISV, UNH, V, JNJ, QCOM, PYPL, IEFA, RDVY, VTI, CCL, CSCO, TSM, UL, VB, VEA, COST, MCD, TXN, VO, ISRG, SWKS, MTN, VZ, ABBV, GOOG, BABA, IWY, ADP, LUV, AVGO, VTV, ADBE, APH, ADI, ADSK, BAC, CSX, DRI, INTU, MAR, MKC, PAYX, LIN, DG, HCA, UBER, AGG, IJR, IVV, USMV, VOO, MMM, ABT, BLK, FIS, CHD, CTAS, CMCSA, DEO, HON, ITW, LOW, NKE, DGX, ROP, SHW, SYY, UNP, WM, IEMG, EA, EXPE, NEE, IBM, MVIS, MUR, PG, SBUX, DK, DKL, DGRW, IWM, IWR, VBR,

VNLA, AAPL, PFE, HD, CRM, MSFT, BDX, DGRO, WMT, AMZN, ITOT, LGLV, VUG, BA, ILMN, SCHD, FB, MELI, AYX, IXUS, GOOGL, MA, MGC, FISV, UNH, V, JNJ, QCOM, PYPL, IEFA, RDVY, VTI, CCL, CSCO, TSM, UL, VB, VEA, COST, MCD, TXN, VO, ISRG, SWKS, MTN, VZ, ABBV, GOOG, BABA, IWY, ADP, LUV, AVGO, VTV, ADBE, APH, ADI, ADSK, BAC, CSX, DRI, INTU, MAR, MKC, PAYX, LIN, DG, HCA, UBER, AGG, IJR, IVV, USMV, VOO, MMM, ABT, BLK, FIS, CHD, CTAS, CMCSA, DEO, HON, ITW, LOW, NKE, DGX, ROP, SHW, SYY, UNP, WM, IEMG, EA, EXPE, NEE, IBM, MVIS, MUR, PG, SBUX, DK, DKL, DGRW, IWM, IWR, VBR, Reduced Positions: DBEF, QQQ, HEDJ, INTC, SPLV, JPM, DVY, BRK.B, NOBL, RTX, C, DIA, ACWV, PTON, T, IDXX, JD, TDOC, TSLA, CVX, BMY, RSP, KMB, CVM, KO, EFAV, REGL, FTCS, ONEQ, PWB, ET, VOE, VPU, VYM, XLG, CSM, SQ, TYL, POOL, PH, LLY, CLX, AMGN, NVST, TSCO, STE, PNC, NOC, MDT, GIS, FAST,

DBEF, QQQ, HEDJ, INTC, SPLV, JPM, DVY, BRK.B, NOBL, RTX, C, DIA, ACWV, PTON, T, IDXX, JD, TDOC, TSLA, CVX, BMY, RSP, KMB, CVM, KO, EFAV, REGL, FTCS, ONEQ, PWB, ET, VOE, VPU, VYM, XLG, CSM, SQ, TYL, POOL, PH, LLY, CLX, AMGN, NVST, TSCO, STE, PNC, NOC, MDT, GIS, FAST, Sold Out: ORCL, VLO, TVTY, XOM, PEN, PSX, SPHD, HDV, BIIB, NVAX, MDIV, PTMN, ZOM,

For the details of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thoroughbred+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,908 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 52,367 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 310,740 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,606 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,132 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 35,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 68,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 310,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 199.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $283.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 69.22%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 101.13%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $255.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $137.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Tivity Health Inc. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $16.63.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $174.98 and $272.83, with an estimated average price of $219.52.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84.