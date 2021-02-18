Old Dominion Capital Management Inc Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Unilever NV, Danaher Corp

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Old Dominion Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Unilever PLC, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Unilever NV, Danaher Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, TE Connectivity during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 165,964 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.7% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 35,296 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 177,983 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 59,701 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,033 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.59 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 154,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 159,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 90,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Saul Centers Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.09 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2663.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 381,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 254.22%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 76,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR by 432.70%. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 62,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 389.15%. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $316.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.49. The stock is now traded at around $86.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 98.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $227.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $29.86.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.