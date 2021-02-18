Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc Buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Sells MetLife Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells MetLife Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Modine Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KO, AOUT, BMO, HTLF, SLB, SBUX,
- Added Positions: MMM, CNK, BA, BRK.B, WBA, C, MTG, T, KMI, INTC, PFE, CVX, TSLA, RRC, VZ, AEM, AAPL, USB, GE, ROK, TGT, WMT, VUZI,
- Reduced Positions: MET, DD, LUV, CTSH, ATI, DOW, DIS, WFC, ORCL, UPS, MRK, AXP, GM, XOM, KSS, SWBI, CSCO, BMY, JPM, FB, LRCX, MCD, KMB, JNJ, MSFT, F, EMR, ANSS, MO, TXN, BP,
- Sold Out: MOD, IP, FDX, AMGN, OLN, TELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of KITZINGER LAUTMANN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) - 1,489,155 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.8%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 684,348 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 311,518 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 274,085 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 280,887 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 112,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 539.90%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $179.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 69,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 82.78%. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 704,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 54.62%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 50,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $243.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 40,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 290,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MGIC Investment Corp (MTG)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MGIC Investment Corp by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 330,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.Sold Out: Olin Corp (OLN)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $20.47.Sold Out: Tellurian Inc (TELL)
Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tellurian Inc. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $1.69, with an estimated average price of $1.14.
