Horan Capital Management Buys Mastercard Inc, S&P Global Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discovery Inc, Alphabet Inc

February 18, 2021 | About: SPGI -0.14% MA +0.33% TTWO +0.15% SCHW +1.03% HD +0.76%

Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Horan Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, S&P Global Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discovery Inc, Alphabet Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horan Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Horan Capital Management owns 35 stocks with a total value of $794 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HORAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,681 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 416,063 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,722 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 237,382 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 227,794 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Horan Capital Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $338.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 59,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Horan Capital Management initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $196.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 47,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Horan Capital Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 193.38%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 74,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Horan Capital Management sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Horan Capital Management sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84.



