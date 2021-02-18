Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Equitable Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Adobe Inc

Itasca, IL, based Investment company Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Equitable Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Adobe Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, GCI Liberty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc. As of 2020Q4, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc owns 287 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQH, LBRDK, DE, CNXC, RHI, CARR, ECL, PM, PGR, VNQ, AWK, BK, BLK, WM, TEL, SYK, ROL, RTX, PNC, VIAC, A, OGS, NYT, MTD, MCK, MFC, USB, GS, AMP, ASB, COG, CVX, CS, EXPD, FDX, GD, LAD, GWW, PRFZ, USMV, JEF, KLAC, KSS, EAF,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 650,290 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 503,793 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 583,206 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 184,572 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 431,123 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $300.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 169,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 54,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.42%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.