>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Equitable Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Adobe Inc

February 18, 2021 | About: AAPL -0.86% IVW -0.45% JPM +0.34% JNJ +0.05% MRK -0.17% CL +0.36% EQH -0.07% LBRDK -0.83% DE -3.79% CNXC +0.97% CARR -1.58% RHI +0.51%

Itasca, IL, based Investment company Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Equitable Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Adobe Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, GCI Liberty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc. As of 2020Q4, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc owns 287 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/balasa+dinverno+%26+foltz+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC
  1. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 650,290 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 503,793 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 583,206 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 184,572 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  5. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 431,123 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
New Purchase: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $300.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 169,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 54,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.42%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC. Also check out:

1. BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)