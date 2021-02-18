>
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Zscaler Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, VMware Inc, Intel Corp

February 18, 2021 | About: BMY +0.71% VZ -0.02% RMD +0.08% VCIT -0.03% DOCU +2.36% KHC +5.24% ZS -0.64% TDOC -1.65% WDAY +0.64% MRVL +0.14% UNP -1.97% FIT +0%

Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company LaFleur & Godfrey LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zscaler Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Verizon Communications Inc, Workday Inc, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, VMware Inc, Intel Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Assurant Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. As of 2020Q4, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafleur+%26+godfrey+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,985 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 86,345 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 156,311 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  4. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 87,067 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 34,965 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.25. The stock is now traded at around $223.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 39,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $283.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 35,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $272.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $207.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 415.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 95,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 630.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 33,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86. The stock is now traded at around $199.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 120.49%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $260.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 231.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZP.PFD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $118.32 and $132.29, with an estimated average price of $124.53.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $22.71.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Sold Out: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. Also check out:

Comments

