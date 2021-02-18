LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Zscaler Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, VMware Inc, Intel Corp

Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company LaFleur & Godfrey LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zscaler Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Verizon Communications Inc, Workday Inc, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, VMware Inc, Intel Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Assurant Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. As of 2020Q4, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZS, TDOC, WDAY, MRVL, FITB, UNP, MRCC,

ZS, TDOC, WDAY, MRVL, FITB, UNP, MRCC, Added Positions: BMY, VZ, GS, VCIT, RMD, CIEN, DOCU, FSLR, ABBV, KHC, NEAR, IGSB, ZBH, MMM, ECL, STZ, JPM, NTNX, CHD, IGIB, FLOT, ROP,

BMY, VZ, GS, VCIT, RMD, CIEN, DOCU, FSLR, ABBV, KHC, NEAR, IGSB, ZBH, MMM, ECL, STZ, JPM, NTNX, CHD, IGIB, FLOT, ROP, Reduced Positions: VAR, VMW, INTC, RTX, ALC, KO, VCSH, AAPL, TMO, TSM, TIP, HUBB, PAYX, GTY, CPRT, CVX, JNJ, BKH, KL, BA, CMA, USB, CSCO, GNTX, WSO, HOLX, XHB, TFC, T, CMCSA, WWD, COP, NOC, DHR, DLR, XOM, SYK, NVS, MRK, HD, STE, XRAY, DIS, CAT, PEP, MBWM, ITB, AMGN, AMZN, PFE, SUB,

VAR, VMW, INTC, RTX, ALC, KO, VCSH, AAPL, TMO, TSM, TIP, HUBB, PAYX, GTY, CPRT, CVX, JNJ, BKH, KL, BA, CMA, USB, CSCO, GNTX, WSO, HOLX, XHB, TFC, T, CMCSA, WWD, COP, NOC, DHR, DLR, XOM, SYK, NVS, MRK, HD, STE, XRAY, DIS, CAT, PEP, MBWM, ITB, AMGN, AMZN, PFE, SUB, Sold Out: VOO, AIZP.PFD, FLIR, HFC, OXY, SWN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,985 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 86,345 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 156,311 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 87,067 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 34,965 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.25. The stock is now traded at around $223.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 39,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $283.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 35,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $272.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $207.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 415.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 95,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 630.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 33,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86. The stock is now traded at around $199.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 120.49%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $260.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 231.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $118.32 and $132.29, with an estimated average price of $124.53.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $22.71.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.96.