Sterneck Capital Management, LLC Buys iStar Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Newell Brands Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc, American International Group Inc

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Sterneck Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iStar Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells Newell Brands Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc, American International Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STAR, XLF, XLE, ADS, BA, HON, GEO, AHH, ET,

STAR, XLF, XLE, ADS, BA, HON, GEO, AHH, ET, Added Positions: AMZN, DIS, PFE, FPF,

AMZN, DIS, PFE, FPF, Reduced Positions: AAPL, WFC, SPY, IBM, CVX, RSP, GM, JRI, UPS, VIAC, SPTM, LUV, PPT, FIV, VZ, OLN, T, FB, CG, CVS, QCOM, FIF, NMRK, GOOGL, HNW, VOD, LILAK, NYCB, PNNT, BAC,

AAPL, WFC, SPY, IBM, CVX, RSP, GM, JRI, UPS, VIAC, SPTM, LUV, PPT, FIV, VZ, OLN, T, FB, CG, CVS, QCOM, FIF, NMRK, GOOGL, HNW, VOD, LILAK, NYCB, PNNT, BAC, Sold Out: NWL, TA, AIG, BMY, AMGN, JEF, IVZ,

For the details of Sterneck Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterneck+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,200 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 93,795 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 108,936 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 148,764 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,542 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.98%

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 127,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 25,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $63.29. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $22.03, with an estimated average price of $19.54.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $29.63.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.

Sterneck Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.01.