Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Liberty Formula One Group, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, GrafTech International, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, TravelCenters Of America Inc, Facebook Inc

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Eidelman Virant Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Formula One Group, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, GrafTech International, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Warner Music Group Corp, sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, TravelCenters Of America Inc, Facebook Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eidelman Virant Capital. As of 2020Q4, Eidelman Virant Capital owns 165 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,211 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,650 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS) - 623,450 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.23% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 221,310 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,911 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.51%

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 336,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 28,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 40,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $226.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in EchoStar Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 464.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 156,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc by 69.23%. The purchase prices were between $16.65 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 623,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 413.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 67,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57. The stock is now traded at around $616.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 221,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 154.91%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $29.63.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $65 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in O2Micro International Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $9.18, with an estimated average price of $6.54.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in MVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $19.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.34 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $16.39.