Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPHY, IBUY, ICVT, XLB, XLI, IQLT, REM, C, SPR, SQ, IYM, DAVA, SLQD, VUG, KSS, LUV, PXD, WHR, WYNN, XPEL, PFF, DKNG, NCLH, SHOP, HPQ, TER, UNP, MS, INTU, CHD, BBBY, EEM, FMHI, AMAT, EXAS, SIVR, DUK, SSO, BRKS, CADE, OPCH,

GLD, VTI, HYEM, IGSB, PTLC, QLD, O, VZ, PTNQ, ROM, IUSG, SHYG, LTPZ, HD, HUM, TGT, VCIT, BABA, SRE, RTX, VEEV, JNJ, TLT, BMY, ARKG, BLD, WMT, VTV, QCOM, PTON, BX, VYM, DIA, VIG, ABBV, GOOG, TTD, XOM, MCD, ABT, ATVI, GD, SCHG, INTC, NOC, PEP, PG, UNH, EXT, DGRO, T, TMO, UPS, MTCH, SPLG, GS, GNRC, DGRW, ALGN, Sold Out: IYK, SRLN, SCHM, GSY, IJR, XLV, IWB, XLP, MUNI, ZROZ, EMB, VIAC, KO, VEA, CRM, AYX, ZTO, VRTX, FICO, CRWD, MDT, RNG, ZM, IEMG, MRK, IEF, TTWO, NTES, BNDX, FSLY, VIPS,

For the details of Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redhawk+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 64,817 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.94% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 129,591 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.69% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 43,983 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,780 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.25% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 106,231 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 310,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $135.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 50,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $96.9, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 51,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 62,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 44,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 81,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 255.94%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 64,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 481.32%. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 97,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.25%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 28,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.64%. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $291.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 28,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 144.66%. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 29,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $149.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 129,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $144.23 and $173.41, with an estimated average price of $158.83.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.