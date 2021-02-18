>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hanson McClain, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Sm

February 18, 2021 | About: AGG -0.05% SPDW -0.67% SPYG -0.47% BSV +0.01% SPYV -0.44% SPY -0.43% IUSG -0.53% ISTB -0.04% DSI -0.34% GNMK -0.82% SPIP -0.42%

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Hanson McClain, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson McClain, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hanson McClain, Inc. owns 1348 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hanson McClain, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanson+mcclain%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hanson McClain, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,471,398 shares, 23.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 5,318,370 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 8,125,401 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.61%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 5,753,056 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.41%
  5. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,604,933 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.06%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 102,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.09 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,604,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.61%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 8,125,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 2,644,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.77%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,084,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 5,753,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 153,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hanson McClain, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hanson McClain, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hanson McClain, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hanson McClain, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hanson McClain, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)