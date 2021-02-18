Hanson McClain, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Sm

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Hanson McClain, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson McClain, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hanson McClain, Inc. owns 1348 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,471,398 shares, 23.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 5,318,370 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 8,125,401 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.61% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 5,753,056 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.41% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,604,933 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.06%

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 102,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.09 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,604,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.61%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 8,125,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 2,644,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.77%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,084,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 5,753,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 153,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.