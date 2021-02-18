>
E&G Advisors, LP Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Lennar Corp, Xilinx Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

February 18, 2021 | About: VTV -0.53% PM -0.32% SPHB -1.68% RSP -0.56% WMT -6.48% NEM +0.65% HII +0.01% IWM -1.55% BTI -0.73% SLV -1.34% MCD +0.93% XLE -2.26% LE +0.51%

Houston, TX, based Investment company E&G Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Lennar Corp, Xilinx Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E&G Advisors, LP. As of 2020Q4, E&G Advisors, LP owns 190 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of E&G Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/e%26g+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of E&G Advisors, LP
  1. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 161,036 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 275,086 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  3. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 200,203 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  4. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 59,257 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 293,729 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $178.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $220.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $215.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.94%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 97.08%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 145.60%. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 81.56%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 44.65%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $137.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.85.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of E&G Advisors, LP. Also check out:

