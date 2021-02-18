E&G Advisors, LP Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Lennar Corp, Xilinx Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Houston, TX, based Investment company E&G Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Lennar Corp, Xilinx Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E&G Advisors, LP. As of 2020Q4, E&G Advisors, LP owns 190 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HII, IWM, BTI, SLV, MCD, XLE, COF, BXMT, EMN, HON, ROP, WFC, WYNN, AVB, F, DMLP,

HII, IWM, BTI, SLV, MCD, XLE, COF, BXMT, EMN, HON, ROP, WFC, WYNN, AVB, F, DMLP, Added Positions: VTV, IWF, AMZN, PM, SPHB, RSP, SHY, VBR, VWO, GM, WMT, GOOGL, NEM, FB, MSFT, XLY, HYG, XLF, JNJ, ATVI, XLK, CSCO, C, LLY, GE, GILD, INTC, KLAC, FDN, QCOM, UNP, DIS, MS, SPYV, EPS, ABBV, ORCL,

VTV, IWF, AMZN, PM, SPHB, RSP, SHY, VBR, VWO, GM, WMT, GOOGL, NEM, FB, MSFT, XLY, HYG, XLF, JNJ, ATVI, XLK, CSCO, C, LLY, GE, GILD, INTC, KLAC, FDN, QCOM, UNP, DIS, MS, SPYV, EPS, ABBV, ORCL, Reduced Positions: SPAB, TLT, AAPL, SPY, TIP, SPYG, LQD, BX, DUK, T, SPLG, QQQ, TXN, USMV, IVV, CBTX, PYPL, GOOG, UNH, RTX, CMCSA, XPO, STZ, DE, PRU, PXD, EMR, MSI, XOM, GS, FDX, NEE, CVS, SPSM, SPEM, SDS, JNK, NKE, EFL, ARDC, CG, MA, CHI,

SPAB, TLT, AAPL, SPY, TIP, SPYG, LQD, BX, DUK, T, SPLG, QQQ, TXN, USMV, IVV, CBTX, PYPL, GOOG, UNH, RTX, CMCSA, XPO, STZ, DE, PRU, PXD, EMR, MSI, XOM, GS, FDX, NEE, CVS, SPSM, SPEM, SDS, JNK, NKE, EFL, ARDC, CG, MA, CHI, Sold Out: LEN, XLNX, PHYS, PSLV,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 161,036 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 275,086 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 200,203 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 59,257 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 293,729 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $178.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $220.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $215.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.94%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 97.08%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 145.60%. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 81.56%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 44.65%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $137.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.85.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.59.