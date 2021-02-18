JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard Industrials ETF

Investment company JJJ Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, CNOOC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JJJ Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q4, JJJ Advisors Inc. owns 790 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,166 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.68% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 158,301 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 233,982 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 248,556 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 78,788 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $160.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $113.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 112.93%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 169.87%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 99.12%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 371.41%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $134.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 225.22%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $269.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $98.92.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.39 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $48.26.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.91.