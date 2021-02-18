JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard Industrials ETF

Investment company JJJ Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, CNOOC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JJJ Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q4, JJJ Advisors Inc. owns 790 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FNDE, AWK, EQC, GUNR, SNE, UGI, IGSB, ACAD, AYI, BF.B, CNP, CI, CCEP, DE, EOG, ECL, FMC, MNST, HR, HPQ, ILMN, KB, MU, TAP, NEOG, PSO, PKI, PTR, SSD, TRI, WPP, SHG, XLRN, TWTR, JD, BILI, TRTN, VNT, VIXY, ABMD, ALKS, ALNY, AMX, AEO, ATO, BBVA, BBD, SAN, BLKB, CAE, CPT, CCJ, CNQ, CSGP, DAR, DEO, DKS, E, EPR, ELS, ESS, EL, RE, FCN, FMX, ASR, TV, HAE, HAS, HP, HIW, HRC, ING, IDXX, IFF, IPG, IRM, KSU, KRC, KMB, KSS, LII, LFUS, MAA, NFG, NTCT, NDSN, NWE, ORLY, OMC, OKE, OTEX, PZZA, PBH, QGEN, RDS.A, RGLD, STM, STX, SMTC, SCI, SSRM, SBUX, STE, SUI, SYY, TTWO, TER, TTEK, GEO, TOL, TRP, TREX, UL, VMI, WCN, WAT, EVRG, WEC, WOR, YUM, ZION, EBAY, EVR, OC, BR, SQM, CXO, ULTA, BTG, MDXG, AXOA, CVE, RP, GMAB, HII, GRFS, UI, TRIP, ALSN, VOYA, AMH, WIX, CHGG, STAY, SC, WING, ENIC, SNAP, OKTA, JHG, JBGS, MDB, DBX, DOCU, AY2, NIO, TME, SNOW, ROOT, CNXC, AAN, ARKG,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, SCHA, GOOGL, AMZN, TSM, AGG, ACN, FB, SCHD, CHT, BNS, PG, ABT, NVDA, TXN, TSLA, ADBE, CERN, SNP, INFY, INTU, JNJ, MDT, SCCO, TM, CHL, CSCO, DHR, XOM, TGT, TD, WMT, BABA, T, DOX, CM, CL, HRL, INTC, SJM, NKE, PKX, LIN, SKM, TROW, VZ, DIS, ANTM, PYPL, ROKU, ICF, IWP, SCHZ, CB, ASML, ATVI, A, BCE, BMO, BDX, BRK.B, BBY, CVS, CDNS, CVX, CTSH, CMCSA, CMI, DLB, EA, EXPD, GNTX, HMC, IEX, LOGI, NVO, SAP, TRV, UNH, VOD, WERN, ICL, V, YUMC, AFL, AKAM, AMGN, BIDU, BIO, BLK, BMY, BTI, GIB, CNA, CAJ, CHKP, CHA, KO, ABEV, INGR, COST, DUK, LLY, NEE, FAST, GRMN, GGG, JNPR, KR, LHCG, MSM, MGA, MANH, MKTX, MMS, VTRS, NICE, NFLX, NYT, NEU, NVS, ODFL, PEP, PFE, PSA, O, RGEN, RMD, RIO, RY, SGEN, SWKS, SNPS, TIMB, TECH, TMO, TR, TOT, TKC, TYL, UMC, UTHR, UNM, VTR, GHC, WST, WSM, WIT, XLNX, MA, TEL, FNV, LOPE, STLA, NOAH, GM, VIPS, YY, VEDL, TWLO, TW, PINS, ZM, CTVA, SCHB, MMM, PLD, AAP, ALL, UHAL, ADI, ATR, ADM, ARW, AZN, AN, BXS, BAC, BK, SAM, BRO, CACI, CRH, COF, CASY, CAT, FIS, CHE, CHU, CRUS, CTXS, CGNX, NNN, ED, BAP, DD, RDY, ETN, ESLT, EMR, ERIE, EXC, FFIV, FHI, FISV, ORAN, BEN, GIS, GILD, GPN, HNI, LHX, HIG, HCSG, HEI, HSIC, HON, IBN, ITT, ISRG, JCOM, JKHY, JW.A, KGC, KNX, LANC, LSTR, LAD, MTG, MAN, MXIM, MRK, MCY, MTX, MHK, MPWR, MORN, NATI, NEM, ORI, TLK, PSB, PAYX, PHI, PHG, PNW, QCOM, RBC, REG, REGN, RS, RHI, RCI, ROL, ROST, POOL, SEIC, CRM, SNY, SEB, SJR, SWX, STT, STRA, TJX, VIV, TDY, TDS, TS, TXRH, TSCO, TRMK, TSN, UPS, RTX, UHS, VRTX, WPC, WSO, WLTW, AUY, SMFG, PAC, PRG, TECK, EDU, IPGP, TMUS, TFSL, LULU, MASI, BSBR, VRSK, DG, KMI, AL, APTV, EPAM, PSX, GMED, SRC, ABBV, ATHM, GLOB, CTLT, KEYS, STOR, CC, RACE, HPE, SNDR, SMAR, AVLR, PD, ALC, CRWD, DDOG, PTON, BILL, SCHO, JOBS, AOS, ABB, ALXN, ALGN, AMED, AEE, AEP, IVZ, ANSS, AON, AVB, BHP, BAX, BWA, CNI, CME, CIEN, CLX, ELP, CNX, COO, CPRT, CW, ATGE, DECK, DLR, D, DCI, DRE, FLIR, FDX, FNF, FCFS, FLO, FMS, GD, HSBC, THG, HSY, HXL, HD, SVC, MTCH, IBM, ICE, IBOC, JBHT, JPM, MDLZ, LKQ, LOW, MMC, MRVL, MTD, MUFG, NOK, NUS, OHI, ORCL, PRGO, PRU, PEG, DGX, RELX, RSG, ROP, SIGI, SRE, SNN, SNA, LSI, SWK, SNX, TTC, CUBE, USB, UNP, USM, GWW, WAB, INT, WWE, XEL, CMG, L, LDOS, EBS, AER, JAZZ, PM, VFF, AGNC, KL, AVGO, FAF, CBOE, BWXT, TAL, SBRA, HZNP, NOW, QLYS, WDAY, ZTS, NWSA, DOC, REXR, MUSA, PINC, RNG, VEEV, GLPI, CSLT, ANET, ETSY, BKI, CABO, TDOC, KHC, OLLI, AGR, FHB, ZTO, NVT, ESTC, MRNA, FOXA, WORK, CARR, MSGE, IAC,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, FNDX, XLP, VOO, SCHG, SCHE, VUG, VTI, VDE, FNDF, AMD, WPM, PLAN, LGF.A, CHTR, FTNT, NOC, NTES, MCD, FDS, EQIX, EW, DHI, CHD, CHRW, CBRL, BIIB, GOLD, APD, AEM,
- Sold Out: VIS, CEO, QDEL, BJ, PGRE, W, GRUB, SFM, FANG, AYTU, VLO, UN, AXAS, LEN, K, HUM, HLF, GPC, EQT, DPZ, BSX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- AAPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AAPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of AAPL
For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JJJ Advisors Inc.
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,166 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.68%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 158,301 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 233,982 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 248,556 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 78,788 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $160.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sony Corp (SNE)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $113.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 112.93%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 169.87%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 99.12%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 371.41%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $134.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 225.22%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $269.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $98.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59.Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.39 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $48.26.Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of JJJ Advisors Inc.. Also check out:
1. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JJJ Advisors Inc. keeps buying