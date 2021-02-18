Verger Capital Management LLC Buys BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Verger Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verger Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Verger Capital Management LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: IXC, AGG, IYW, TIP,

IXC, AGG, IYW, TIP, Reduced Positions: ACWI, SPY,

ACWI, SPY, Sold Out: XLF,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,928 shares, 23.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 172,399 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 227,292 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 149,239 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.79% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 375,080 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.

Verger Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF by 82.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 283,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verger Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.63%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verger Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.