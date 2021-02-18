Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc

Investment company Bluescape Energy Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CenterPoint Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNP,

For the details of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluescape+energy+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 9,007,214 shares, 64.07% of the total portfolio. CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 6,531,677 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. New Position TransAlta Corp (TAC) - 6,368,874 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio.

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.77%. The holding were 6,531,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.