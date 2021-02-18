>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc

February 18, 2021 | About: CNP +1.25%

Investment company Bluescape Energy Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CenterPoint Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: CNP,

For the details of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluescape+energy+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC
  1. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 9,007,214 shares, 64.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 6,531,677 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. TransAlta Corp (TAC) - 6,368,874 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.77%. The holding were 6,531,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bluescape Energy Partners LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)