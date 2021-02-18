Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc

Investment company Bluescape Energy Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CenterPoint Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CNP,
For the details of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluescape+energy+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 9,007,214 shares, 64.07% of the total portfolio.
- CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 6,531,677 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TransAlta Corp (TAC) - 6,368,874 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with CNP. Click here to check it out.
- CNP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CNP
- Peter Lynch Chart of CNP
Bluescape Energy Partners LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.77%. The holding were 6,531,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bluescape Energy Partners LLC keeps buying