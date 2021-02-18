Ironwood Wealth Management, llc Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, T2 Biosystems Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc. As of 2020Q4, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc owns 465 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ABC, ZION, HDV, BIIB, GSK, ZBH, SNA, YUMC, LIN, MDLZ, CHH, PSMT, PNM, SSD, SPYG, VTRS, OXY, TRV, AEP, EXC, NLOK, DELL, ADM, ZI, TAN, HPE, HPQ, CARR, JETS, FIVG, DBX, XEC, VXUS, MGK, TWST, VOOG, BND, TEVA, REM, SWBI, SDY, PFG, PRSP, MFGP, LULU, EEM, SPHD, EMLP, FDIS, MJ, E, DXC, BYND, ACB, AOUT,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IVW, IVV, AMZN, SHY, IJS, IJR, IJH, MSFT, IJJ, JPM, EFA, GOOGL, IBM, INTU, IYE, IJK, PFE, GOOG, IJT, JNJ, AMGN, LOW, COST, IYF, HD, BMY, LLY, CMCSA, MCD, HON, DIS, YUM, LMT, MRK, BA, WMT, MMM, ABT, ABBV, INTC, ITOT, PEP, VZ, BDX, RSP, ORCL, IVE, CSCO, CI, T, RTX, SLYV, DVY, DOW, DD, QQQ, GIS, IDV, VTI, CTVA, NVS, ALC, SCHB, SPYX, SPY, REGN, IDU, VV, OTIS, EIS, GE, IYC, KHC, WFC, ICLN, IHE, ITA, WAB, ICF, VNQ, REZI, UAL, UA, AXDX, DDD, TGT, RGR, SBUX, IWB, ASIX, IYJ, BAX, IEV, DAL, FB, IEO, DSI,
- Reduced Positions: BSCL, BSJL, IWO, VEU, VO, TTOO, SCHA, VB, SCHO, SCHM, GNMK, TQQQ, USMV, ISTB, AMH, ZM, SCHX, XLY, IWF, SOXX, IXN, SPLV, HBM, FTSM, LMBS, FTCS, DON, USO, UPS, V, MA, TLRY, LUV, XLV, SPEM, DIG, STIP, AOK, HTGM, FBND, FDX, DOCU,
- Sold Out: BSCK, FIS, MYOK, WORK, TSN, CIM,
For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Wealth Management, llc
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 1,404,528 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 216,235 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1605.19%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,700 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.44%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 631,570 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 436,414 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.02%
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $275.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1605.19%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.61%. The holding were 216,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 335.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 156,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 56,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1797.01%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.06%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 101,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 62,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88.Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26.Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $9.68.
