PM CAPITAL Ltd Buys Teck Resources, Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells Southern Copper Corp, Ares Management Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources

Investment company PM CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Teck Resources, Turquoise Hill Resources, sells Southern Copper Corp, Ares Management Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PM CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2020Q4, PM CAPITAL Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TRQ,

TRQ, Added Positions: TECK, HHC, WFC,

TECK, HHC, WFC, Reduced Positions: FCX, ARES, MA, WYNN,

FCX, ARES, MA, WYNN, Sold Out: SCCO, TRQ, NILSY,

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 2,561,816 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.55% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,483,986 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 565,735 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28% Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 359,066 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 313,148 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio.

PM CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 188,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PM CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,089,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $55.69.

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.71.

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $27.87.