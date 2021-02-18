>
Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, CNOOC

February 18, 2021 | About: PRU -1.81% PKG -0.55% STX +1.48% NEE +0.06% AMAT -1.97% SBUX +0.51% SYK -0.57% SDY -0.35% HDS +0% CEO +1.01% LVS +0.43% ETV +0.01%

Investment company Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, NextEra Energy Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells Apple Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, CNOOC, Facebook Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas. As of 2020Q4, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas owns 127 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+%26+trust%2C+waco%2C+texas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,395 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.2%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,664 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  3. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 69,009 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,746 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,459 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $113.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $245.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $81.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $98.92.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp (ETV)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $14.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas.

