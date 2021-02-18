Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, CNOOC

Investment company Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, NextEra Energy Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells Apple Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, CNOOC, Facebook Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas. As of 2020Q4, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas owns 127 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



STX, NEE, AMAT, SBUX, SYK, CL, FMC, TMUS, SDY, Added Positions: PRU, JPM, BRK.B, CAT, PG, PEP, WMT, AMZN, DIS, TGT, CSCO, PFE, MDT, IBM, NSC, MCD, HD, DUK, LMT, AMGN, PKG, MDLZ, BBY, VZ, EXC, PYPL, ABBV, PSX, VLO, SO, CRM, KO, GOOGL, NVS, MU, O, CVS, ORCL, AVGO, ACN, INTU, MA,

AAPL, FB, PM, BAC, INTC, UNH, MSFT, CVX, ANTM, MO, WELL, GPN, BA, IDV, BXS, BMY, CBRE, UNP, PAYX, MCHP, COP, CCI, INFY, PHM, BLK, DD, DE, CPB, TT, DHR, TXN, ITW, Sold Out: HDS, CEO, LVS, ETV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,395 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,664 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 69,009 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,746 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,459 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $113.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $245.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $81.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $98.92.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $14.5.