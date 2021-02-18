Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Johnson & Johnso

Investment company Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWP, IBUY, USMV, EFAV, ISTB, JPM, LGLV, VTV,

IWP, IBUY, USMV, EFAV, ISTB, JPM, LGLV, VTV, Added Positions: QCLN, IWF, QQQ, ARKW, VOO, BIV, BND, IYT, HD, BNDX, GSY, VGT, AMZN, ARKK, AAPL,

QCLN, IWF, QQQ, ARKW, VOO, BIV, BND, IYT, HD, BNDX, GSY, VGT, AMZN, ARKK, AAPL, Reduced Positions: JNJ, VCR, MSFT,

JNJ, VCR, MSFT, Sold Out: DIA, ITB,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,107 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 79,564 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 109,064 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.49% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 224,574 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) - 190,169 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.13%. The holding were 224,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $135.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.37%. The holding were 162,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 2525.08%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 263,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 262.23%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $283.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.56%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $373.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24.