Warrior Met Coal Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend





Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on March 8, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2021.







About Warrior





Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal (“HCC”), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Index price. For more information, please visit [url="]www.warriormetcoal.com[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005053/en/