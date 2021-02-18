>
CooperCompanies to Participate in the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference

February 18, 2021 | About: COO +1.07%

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (: COO), will participate in the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Daniel McBride, Esq, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & President of CooperVision, will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled to begin at 1:10PM ET.

A live webcast of the Company’s session will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com. An archived audio file will be available for replay on the same webpage later in the day.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the (:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
[email protected]

