Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Participation at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S ( ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon™ technologies to create product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today announced that the company will participate at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Company executives will provide a business overview and update on the company’s pipeline programs.



Event SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Location Virtual Date Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Time 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates and one oncology product candidate in clinical development. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, and in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and Princeton, New Jersey.

