AgEagle Aerial Systems - Class Action Investigation On Behalf Of UAVS Investors – AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

February 18, 2021 | About: UAVS -36.41%

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (“AgEagle” or the “Company”) (: UAVS) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report which stated, among other things, that AgEagle “. . . was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by Alpha Capital Anstalt . . ., AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors.”

The Bonitas Research report also stated that Bonitas Research “ . . . [has] found no evidence of any ‘major e-commerce customer’ or any drone technology credited to AgEagle other than reference to the Promo Video leaked by AgEagle’s founder and former Chairman Bret Chilcott’s daughter.”

Additionally, Bonitas Research reported that “[i]n 4Q’20 an Amazon spokesperson disclosed to reporter Daniel McCoy of the Witchita Business Journal that Amazon specifically does not have any dealings with AgEagle whatsoever.”

On this news, shares of AgEagle dropped significantly during intraday trading, closing down 36.41% on February 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, UAVS SECURITIES AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

