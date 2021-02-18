Redwood Trust to Participate in the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced that the Company will participate in the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Management will be participating in the following conference session:

Fireside Chat with Chris Abate , Chief Executive Officer, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:20 pm PT / 4:20 pm ET

Webcast Information

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations section of Redwood Trust's Investor Relations website at https://ir.redwoodtrust.com/events-and-presentations/events. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the presentation at the same location for 90 days.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly-traded shares. Our consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily investments. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood Trust, please visit our website at redwoodtrust.com.

