TDS announces first quarter 2021 dividend

February 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:TDS -0.98%

47th consecutive year of dividend increases

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared a first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.175 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. Payment will be made on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,200 people as of December 31, 2020.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-announces-first-quarter-2021-dividend-301231292.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems


