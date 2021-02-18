TDS announces first quarter 2021 dividend

47th consecutive year of dividend increases
CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared a first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.175 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. Payment will be made on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,200 people as of December 31, 2020.
