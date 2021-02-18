>
LendingClub Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:LC -3.32%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the only digital marketplace bank and the first public U.S. neobank, will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Lending Club, the world's largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. (PRNewsFoto/Lending Club) (PRNewsFoto/Lending Club)

Webcast information
A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call please dial +1 (888) 317-6003 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061 with Conference ID 0419659 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay
An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until March 17, 2021 by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088 with Conference ID 10151870.

About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the only digital marketplace bank, and the first public U.S. neobank. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

CONTACT:
For Investors: [email protected]
Media Contact: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingclub-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301231300.html

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation


