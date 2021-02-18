>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Tripadvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site

February 18, 2021

PR Newswire

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) issued its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings press release and management's prepared remarks, which are available now at ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. These documents are also available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. As announced previously, the company will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, February 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live audiocast and replay will be available to the public at ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the conference call and the webcast will be accessible for at least twelve months following the conference call.

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor)

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 884 million reviews and opinions of 7.9 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 49 markets and 28 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, December 2020

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

TRIP-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-inc-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-site-301231315.html

SOURCE Tripadvisor


