Brookdale Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Call

February 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:BKD -5.17%

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Brookdale Senior Living Inc.)

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT

Call Information (Reference: Brookdale)
Within US: (866) 900-2996
Outside US: (706) 643-2685

www.brookdale.com/investor

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.brookdale.com/investor. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on March 12, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.) and referencing access code "3060269."

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 43 states and the ability to serve approximately 64,000 residents as of December 31, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-call-301231364.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.


