HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

February 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:HMLP -1.87% OSL:HLNG -3%

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 18, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) fourth quarter 2020 results will be released on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/39873

b. Teleconference

International call:

+1-412-542-4123

US Toll Free call:

1-855-239-1375

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until March 4, 2021.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call:

+1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free call:

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10152102

About Höegh LNG Partners LP
Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of 8.5 years plus options as of December 31, 2020.

Media Contact:
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438
Knut Johan Arnholdt, VP IR and Strategy, +47 922 59 131

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp---invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301231270.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP


