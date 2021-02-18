>
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert

February 18, 2021 | About: NAS:SWBI +1.75%

PR Newswire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 4, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. web site at www.smith-wesson.com under the Investor Relations section.

Smith & Wesson Logo (PRNewsFoto/Smith & Wesson)

The company will host a conference call and webcast on March 4, 2021, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (844) 309-6568 and reference conference identification number 1056738. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

Contact:
[email protected]
(413) 747-3448

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smith--wesson-brands-inc-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-release-and-conference-call-alert-301231246.html

SOURCE Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.


