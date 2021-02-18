>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Elects Jennifer G. Straumins to Board of Directors

February 18, 2021 | About: NAS:CLMT -2.78%

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. ("Calumet," the "Partnership" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLMT) today announced that Jennifer G. Straumins has been elected as a director of Calumet GP, LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, effective February 12, 2021. Ms. Straumins is replacing her father, F. William Grube, who passed away on November 24, 2020.

"We welcome Jennifer to the Board as the Grube family representative and look forward to her contributions, carrying forward the legacy of our legendary founder, Bill Grube, Sr." stated Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr., Chairman of the Board for Calumet GP, LLC.

Ms. Straumins, 47, currently serves as the Chair of Maverick Performance Products, a specialty petroleum manufacturing, marketing and distribution company, and as a member of the board of directors of Wincoram Asset Management, LLC, a Houston-based asset management firm. Prior to Maverick and Wincoram, she served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Partnership from January 2011 to March 2015. Prior to that role, Ms. Straumins held several positions with the Partnership, including Executive Vice President from December 2009 until December 2012, Senior Vice President from February 2007 until December 2009 and Vice President of Investor Relations from January 2006 to February 2007. Ms. Straumins served in various capacities in financial planning and economics for the predecessor of the Partnership from 2002 to 2006. Prior to joining the predecessor of the Partnership, Ms. Straumins held financial planning positions with Great Lakes Chemical Company and Exxon Chemical Company. Ms. Straumins received a B.E. in Chemical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a MBA from the University of Kansas.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas and eastern Missouri.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-specialty-products-partners-lp-elects-jennifer-g-straumins-to-board-of-directors-301231333.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)