Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) President and CEO Glenn R. Mattes Sold $672,800 of Shares

President and CEO of Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn R. Mattes (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of TFFP on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $16.82 a share. The total sale was $672,800.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $379.628 million; its shares were traded at around $17.080000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, Secretary and Treasurer Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFFP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $16.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robert S Mills sold 700 shares of TFFP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $20.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.28% since.

Director Robert S Mills sold 67,700 shares of TFFP stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $19.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.21% since.

