>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Trimble Inc (TRMB) President & CEO Robert G Painter Sold $561,150 of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: TRMB +0.02%

President & CEO of Trimble Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert G Painter (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of TRMB on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $74.82 a share. The total sale was $561,150.

Trimble Inc provides location-based solutions used in global positioning system products. The company offers 3D laser scanning, flow and application control and monitoring systems, water management, and navigation infrastructure for various applications. Trimble Inc has a market cap of $18.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.495000 with a P/E ratio of 46.78 and P/S ratio of 5.80. Trimble Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Trimble Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Trimble Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Robert G Painter sold 7,500 shares of TRMB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $74.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP & Sector Head Darryl R Matthews sold 7,000 shares of TRMB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $74.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TRMB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)