Trimble Inc (TRMB) President & CEO Robert G Painter Sold $561,150 of Shares

President & CEO of Trimble Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert G Painter (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of TRMB on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $74.82 a share. The total sale was $561,150.

Trimble Inc provides location-based solutions used in global positioning system products. The company offers 3D laser scanning, flow and application control and monitoring systems, water management, and navigation infrastructure for various applications. Trimble Inc has a market cap of $18.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.495000 with a P/E ratio of 46.78 and P/S ratio of 5.80. Trimble Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Trimble Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Trimble Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Robert G Painter sold 7,500 shares of TRMB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $74.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Sector Head Darryl R Matthews sold 7,000 shares of TRMB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $74.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TRMB, click here