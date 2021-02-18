>
Cloudflare Inc (NET) CFO Thomas J Seifert Sold $9.9 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: NET -1.91%

CFO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas J Seifert (insider trades) sold 118,832 shares of NET on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $83.42 a share. The total sale was $9.9 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $25.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.790000 with and P/S ratio of 57.79. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cloudflare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,155 shares of NET stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $82.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.56% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 118,832 shares of NET stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $83.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Stanley J Meresman sold 24,000 shares of NET stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $82.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.
  • General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of NET stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $83.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NET, click here

.

