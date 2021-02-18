>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) President and CEO Kevin T Conroy Sold $2.3 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: EXAS +0.47%

President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin T Conroy (insider trades) sold 15,825 shares of EXAS on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $142.66 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences Corp has a market cap of $23.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.650000 with and P/S ratio of 14.38. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Exact Sciences Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 15,825 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.
  • President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 30,344 shares of EXAS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $138.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,020 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Manager, New Ventures Jacob A Orville sold 1,033 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.
  • Chief Science Officer Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,131 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer D Scott Coward sold 1,992 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.
  • SVP, Human Resources Sarah Condella sold 1,033 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXAS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)