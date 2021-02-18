Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) President and CEO Kevin T Conroy Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin T Conroy (insider trades) sold 15,825 shares of EXAS on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $142.66 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences Corp has a market cap of $23.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.650000 with and P/S ratio of 14.38. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Exact Sciences Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 30,344 shares of EXAS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $138.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,020 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Manager, New Ventures Jacob A Orville sold 1,033 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

Chief Science Officer Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,131 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

Chief Administrative Officer D Scott Coward sold 1,992 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

SVP, Human Resources Sarah Condella sold 1,033 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

