Mgm Resorts International (MGM) EVP GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECY John Mcmanus Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECY of Mgm Resorts International (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Mcmanus (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of MGM on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $35.49 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

MGM Resorts International owns and operates casino, hotel and entertainment resorts. The company offers its services through its properties in Las Vegas include Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, and New York-New York. MGM Resorts International has a market cap of $17.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.040000 with and P/S ratio of 3.37. The dividend yield of MGM Resorts International stocks is 0.47%. MGM Resorts International had annual average EBITDA growth of 27.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with MGM Resorts International. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Financial Reporting Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $35.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.49% since.

Director Alexis Herman sold 4,870 shares of MGM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $35.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.85% since.

