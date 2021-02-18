Power Integrations Inc (POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sold $503,649 of Shares

CFO of Power Integrations Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sandeep Nayyar (insider trades) sold 5,514 shares of POWI on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $91.34 a share. The total sale was $503,649.

Power Integrations Inc designs, develops and markets analog, mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in power conversion. The company's product is used in converting electricity. Power Integrations Inc has a market cap of $5.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.390000 with a P/E ratio of 77.78 and P/S ratio of 11.40. The dividend yield of Power Integrations Inc stocks is 0.46%. Power Integrations Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Power Integrations Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,117 shares of POWI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $91.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.

President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,578 shares of POWI stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $85.52. The price of the stock has increased by 6.86% since.

President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of POWI stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $81.26. The price of the stock has increased by 12.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of POWI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $91.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 6,623 shares of POWI stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $85.87. The price of the stock has increased by 6.43% since.

CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of POWI stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $81.86. The price of the stock has increased by 11.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP of Technology, Engineering Radu Barsan sold 7,566 shares of POWI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $91.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

VP of Sales Ben Sutherland sold 4,096 shares of POWI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $91.2. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

VP Marketing Doug Bailey sold 3,762 shares of POWI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $91.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

VP of Product Development David Mh Matthews sold 4,301 shares of POWI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $91.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.

VP Corporate Development Clifford Walker sold 3,769 shares of POWI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $91.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.29% since.

