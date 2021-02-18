>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) CFO Jarrod Yahes Sold $1.9 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: SSTK +5.46%

CFO of Shutterstock Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jarrod Yahes (insider trades) sold 22,202 shares of SSTK on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $86.27 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Shutterstock Inc operates marketplace and provides commercial digital imagery including licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips; and commercial music including music tracks and sound effects. Shutterstock Inc has a market cap of $3.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.190000 with a P/E ratio of 48.31 and P/S ratio of 5.20. The dividend yield of Shutterstock Inc stocks is 0.72%. Shutterstock Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Shutterstock Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Shutterstock Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of SSTK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $86.27. The price of the stock has increased by 10.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 6,000 shares of SSTK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $86.17. The price of the stock has increased by 10.47% since.
  • Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Jonathan Oringer sold 40,293 shares of SSTK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $68.3. The price of the stock has increased by 39.37% since.
  • Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Jonathan Oringer sold 44,707 shares of SSTK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $65.77. The price of the stock has increased by 44.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SSTK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)