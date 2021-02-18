Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) CFO Jarrod Yahes Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CFO of Shutterstock Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jarrod Yahes (insider trades) sold 22,202 shares of SSTK on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $86.27 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Shutterstock Inc operates marketplace and provides commercial digital imagery including licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips; and commercial music including music tracks and sound effects. Shutterstock Inc has a market cap of $3.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.190000 with a P/E ratio of 48.31 and P/S ratio of 5.20. The dividend yield of Shutterstock Inc stocks is 0.72%. Shutterstock Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Shutterstock Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Shutterstock Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 6,000 shares of SSTK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $86.17. The price of the stock has increased by 10.47% since.

Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Jonathan Oringer sold 40,293 shares of SSTK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $68.3. The price of the stock has increased by 39.37% since.

Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Jonathan Oringer sold 44,707 shares of SSTK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $65.77. The price of the stock has increased by 44.73% since.

