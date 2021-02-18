>
The Walt Disney Co (DIS) SEVP and Chief HR Officer Mary Jayne Parker Sold $1.4 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: DIS -1.85%

SEVP and Chief HR Officer of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary Jayne Parker (insider trades) sold 7,436 shares of DIS on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $185.6 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $332.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $183.000000 with and P/S ratio of 5.46. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of DIS stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $172. The price of the stock has increased by 6.4% since.
  • SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $177.24. The price of the stock has increased by 3.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP and Chief HR Officer Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of DIS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $185.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.
  • Executive Chairman Robert A Iger sold 220,000 shares of DIS stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $190.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.75% since.
  • Executive Chairman Robert A Iger sold 237,136 shares of DIS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $176.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.96% since.
  • Executive Chairman Robert A Iger sold 494,943 shares of DIS stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $175.89. The price of the stock has increased by 4.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DIS, click here

.

