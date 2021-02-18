Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Yeti Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Reintjes (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of YETI on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $70.48 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

YETI Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.250000 with a P/E ratio of 40.26 and P/S ratio of 5.75. YETI Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with YETI Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $70.48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Talent & ESG Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $73.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.65% since.

